Fla title opens a vacancy for Libertadores in the Brasileirão; see dispute

Flamengo’s fourth title in the Copa do Brasil, won last night (19), after winning on penalties over Corinthians, opened a new spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores through the Brazilian Championship.

Currently in the third position of the national tournament in points running, Dorival Júnior’s team has secured the right to start the next edition of the continental tournament in the group stage.

In view of the “bonus”, there are now four other direct spots for Libertadores (from first to fifth place). In the current Brasileirão table, the classified so far are: Palmeiras, Inter, Fluminense and Corinthians.

The Flamengo title also changed the pre-Libertadores scenario, which now includes the sixth and seventh places in the national tournament – ​​today, Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG are the beneficiaries.

The list has yet to be expanded to eighth place. Fla faces Athletico in the decision of the current edition of Libertadores, and the winner also guarantees a spot in the next edition of the competition – thus opening a new space in the South American dispute via Brasileirão.

See the top 10 of the Brasileirão so far: