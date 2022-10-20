Flamengo makes barbecue to celebrate tetra of the Copa do Brasil | Flamengo

Taking advantage of the break, Flamengo enjoys the euphoria of yet another title with fraternization in celebration of the fourth championship of the Copa do Brasil.

The party at the stadium, after the victory over Corinthians, on Wednesday night, progressed through the night and some athletes left the Maracanã around 3 am on Thursday. Without much time to rest, the delegation met again this afternoon to celebrate the achievement.

Dorival Junior Flamengo Brazil Cup champion

Remembering the octa party of the Brasileirão, Flamengo organized a barbecue at the place next to CT Ninho do Urubu. The place is leased by the club and serves as a “home” at certain times. Players, employees, managers and their respective families are among the guests.

Flamengo takes advantage of the moment before focusing on preparing for the next decision. Rubro-Negro will be able to lift a new cup in nine days. The Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR, is scheduled for Saturday, the 29th, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

