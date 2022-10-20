Flamengo x Corinthians: BEPE sees success in action that prevented ‘widespread invasion’ of Maracanã

In the final of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Corinthiansone series of attempted invasions of Maracanã left the atmosphere tense around the stadium in the hours leading up to Wednesday’s game. At L!, Lieutenant Colonel Hilmar Faulhaber, from the Battalion Specialized in Policing in Stadium (BEPE), evaluated the event, which ended with 15 occurrences and 60 people taken to the Fan Court.

– We consider it a success. We avoided a general invasion. More than 2 thousand people trying to invade at the same time, in several places. So, all the specialized public security forces, Shock, and the private agents, we managed to keep the entrances intact to avoid generalized invasions as has happened in past games – assessed the lieutenant colonel to the L!.

The report of THROW! recorded attempts to invade Maracanã in the North Sector, at the entrance located next to the Museu do Índio, and in the West Sector, in front of the subway ramp at Maracanã Station.

Avenida Maracanã and Avenida Radial Oeste were the most intense points of conflict, with security forces using stun bombs, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse.

Fans tried to invade the final of the Copa do Brasil (Photo: LANCE!)

According to the calculation of THROW!, there were 15 occurrences during the event, with 60 people taken to the Fan Court. Of these, 16 were for attempted invasion of the South Sector, intended for Corinthians fans – all without tickets. Another three citizens were driven away for provoking a riot and one for exchanging, with two tickets, in addition to five arrest warrants served.

There were no incidents inside the stadium. More than 68,000 fans watched Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians on penalties. The approximately 3,800 fans of the São Paulo club, therefore, had to wait for all the local fans to leave the stadium before finally leaving. About 40 buses came from São Paulo, and the BEPE lieutenant colonel praised the behavior of visitors inside the Maracanã.

– Praise the behavior of Corinthians fans inside the stadium. They remained calm, waited for the ceremony and left within a tranquility – concluded Hilmar Faulhaber, from BEPE.

See, in the videos below, other images of the riots in Maracanã:

Above, images released by the Military Police of the clashes.

Below, the action of the security forces in the North Sector of the stadium.

It’s Tetra! Remember Flamengo’s campaign and title curiosities

Below, fans trying to invade the North Sector of Maracanã.