Flamengo x Corinthians has the 2nd highest income in the country; Atletico maintains 1st place

The Copa do Brasil decision, won by Flamengo on penalties against Corinthians, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, had the second highest income from club games in the country’s history.

The income from the match was BRL 11,177,332.00. The 2019 Copa America final at Maracanã. In the title of Brazil on Peru, which had a paying audience of 58,584 people, the collection was R$ 38,769,850.