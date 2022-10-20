Flamengo x Corinthians has the 2nd highest income in the country; Atletico maintains 1st place
photo: Paula Reis / Flamengo
Flamengo fans had a big party and celebrated their fourth championship
The Copa do Brasil decision, won by Flamengo on penalties against Corinthians, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, had the second highest income from club games in the country’s history.
Top 10: highest income in Brazilian football matches
10th – Atlético 2 x 1 Fluminense – 2021 – Mineirão – Brazilian Championship – R$ 7,145,226.00 – photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético
9th – São Paulo 0 x 2 Atlético Nacional (COL) – 2016 – Morumbi – Libertadores – R$ 7,526,480.00 – photo: AFP / Miguel Schincariol
8th – Cruzeiro 0 x 1 Atlético – 2014 – Mineirão – Copa do Brasil – R$ 7,855,510.00 – photo: Sidney Lopes/EM/DA Press
7th – Cruzeiro 0 (5) x (4) 0 Flamengo – 2017 – Mineirão – Copa do Brasil – R$ 7,881,058.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
6th – Flamengo 5 x 0 Grêmio – 2019 – Maracanã – Libertadores – R$ 8,150,645.00 – photo: AFP / MAURO PIMENTEL
5th – Atlético 4 x 0 Athletico-PR – 2021 – Mineirão – Copa do Brasil – R$ 8,325,723.05 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
4th – Atlético 4 x 3 Bragantino – 2021 – Mineirão – Brazilian Championship – R$8,818,854.25 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
3rd – Flamengo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR – 2013 – Maracanã – Copa do Brasil – R$ 9,733,785.00 – photo: FERNANDO SOUTELLO/AGIF/ESTADAO CONTEUDO
2nd – Flamengo 1 (6) x (5) 1 Corinthians – 2022 – Maracanã – Copa do Brasil – R$ 11,177,332.00 – photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
1st – Atlético 2 (4) x (3) 0 Olimpia – 2013 – Mineirão – Libertadores – R$ 14,176,146.00 – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
The income from the match was BRL 11,177,332.00. The 2019 Copa America final at Maracanã. In the title of Brazil on Peru, which had a paying audience of 58,584 people, the collection was R$ 38,769,850.
See the top 5 of club games
Atlético 2 (4) x (3) 0 Olimpia – 2013 – Mineirão – BRL 14,176,146
Flamengo 1 (6) x (5) 1 Corinthians – 2022 – Maracanã – BRL 11,177,332
Flamengo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR – 2013 – Maracanã – BRL 9,733,785
Atlético 4 x 3 Bragantino – 2021 – Mineirão – BRL 8,818,854.25
Atlético 4 x 0 Athletico-PR – 2021 – Mineirão – BRL 8,325,723.05
Flamengo (6) 1 x 1 (5) Corinthians: photos of the Copa do Brasil final at Maracanã
The best photos of the final of the Copa do Brasil, between Flamengo and Corinthians, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro – photo: Gilvan de Souza, Paula Reis & Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo
