Flamengo x Corinthians income is the second highest in history among clubs in Brazil; check ranking | statistical spy

The great decision of the Copa do Brasil 2022 between Flamengo and Corinthians went down in history. The income of R$ 11,177,332 is the second highest for clubs in Brazilian football. The paying audience of 61,566 (68,097 present) watched the victory of Rubro-Negro’s fourth title in the national competition after a 1-1 draw in regulation time and a 6-5 victory on penalties.
Flamengo fans extend banners before the ball rolls for the Copa do Brasil decision – Photo: Personal Archive
Fired owner of the highest average audience in the Brazilian season, Flamengo now takes the top of the list of games that generated the most revenue in Brazil in 2022 and now in history as well. The record for the game with the highest revenue remains Atlético-MG, in the 2013 Libertadores final. Champion of Libertadores that year, the decision at Mineirão recorded a box office of R$ 14,176,146.00.
The list of biggest audiences in history only has games in the Southeast. Of the 10 highest incomes, six came from duels at Mineirão: four games for Atlético-MG and two for Cruzeiro. Another three ranking games were played at Maracanã, including this Wednesday’s match for the 2022 Copa do Brasil final.
It is also worth noting that the ranking takes into account the gross nominal values at the time of each match and the values were not adjusted for inflation.
Check out the top 10 (without correction for inflation):
— Photo: Statistical Spy