Flamengo’s title party is ‘invaded’ by ex-BBB and influencers

As soon as Rodinei converted his charge and decreed the title of the Copa do Brasil for Flamengo, a sea of ​​red and black invaded the Maracanã lawn. The large number of people on the field drew attention, and it was soon noticed that in addition to the players, family members and the club’s staff, the place had been taken over by ex-BBB’s, influencers, artists and politicians, while journalists who did not belong The TV Globowhich owned the transmission, awaited the athletes in the mixed zone outside.

Participant of the last Big Brother Brazil and athlete of the 100 meters, Paulo André, the PA, was one of the celebrities with VIP access to the lawn and celebrated the title hugged to Rodinei. The right side, by the way, was disputed and even risked as an “actor”, recording a sketch with influencer Toguro.

Another digital influencer who hit the spot was Negrete, who recorded a video throwing himself in the lap of defender David Luiz. In Libertadores, he was penalized by Conmebol for celebrating a goal hugging with striker Pedro while working on the field for a Facebook broadcast, being prevented by the entity from participating in other games.

Who also showed up on the field and cheered with the players was the comedian Tirulipa, who took some family members to enjoy this moment. In the area of ​​politics, newly elected state deputy Thiago Gagliasso (PL-RJ) —brother of Bruno Gagliasso, seventh most voted in Rio de Janeiro and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)- also had unrestricted access, as did advisers to the Governor Claudio Castro.

Countless numbers of players’ friends were given the free pass to the lawn and enjoyed picturesque perks such as a barbecue in the middle of the field. The structure with barbecue, waiters, top-notch meat and beer was provided by a company that delivers drinks by app. Also there was the pagode group “Vou Pro Sereno”, which played live for the “guests”.

MC Daniel, dressed as “Mask”, poses for a photo next to Filipe Luís, who lifts the cup of the Copa do Brasil Image: Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

There was still another curious fact: a tattooed boy, with a thick gold chain and dressed as the character “Máscara”, took the title stage where Flamengo received the trophy and medals and posed for photos next to the champion players during the ceremony. The mystery man was MC Daniel, who also recorded a video in which he is hugged by Gabigol who, smiling, says: “Today forget, huh!”.

The invasion of the lawn also caused changes behind the scenes. The mixed zones of Flamengo and Corinthians had their respective places changed. In the explanation to reporters who were waiting for Timão to leave, it was mentioned that “the porters could not hold back” and that, on the field, there was the red-black team and “a lot of people”.