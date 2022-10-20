Fluminense and Flamengo reject company proposal for Carioca rights

Fluminense and Flamengo did not accept an offer from the company Brax to negotiate all the rights to the 2023 Campeonato Carioca. The marketing agency had been chosen by the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) to negotiate the State Championship, but the clubs holds the power to sell their games as homeowners.

In the proposal made to Ferj, the guaranteed minimum ranged from R$50 to 60 million for Carioca. With that, Braz would have the prerogative to negotiate all the rights of the competition with televisions and streaming platforms. Says the column of journalist Rodrigo Mattos, on the website Uol, who had already started the conversations.

Flamengo did not accept the conditions for obtaining all exclusive rights, including pay-per-view. The club sells its games through Fla TV or operators with revenue separate from the others and hopes to keep it that way. Fluminense also did not authorize the company to negotiate on its behalf with possible rights holders.

In this way, the negotiations for the Cariocão 2023 are at a standstill. Companies don’t have an interlocutor to talk to about game purchases.

Fluminense is the current state champion.