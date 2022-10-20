Fluminense obtains CNDs and can compete for the Maracanã bid | fluminense

Fluminense announced this Thursday afternoon that it had obtained the Debt Clearance Certificates (CNDs) that it needed to compete for the Maracanã bid, scheduled to take place at the end of October, in addition to allowing the capture of incentivized projects for Xerém and Olympic sports. – the idea is to make the area, the target of criticism from the fans for consecutive losses in the financial balances, be self-sustainable.

Fluminense had already been working to obtain the CNDs for a few months. When it formalized the partnership with Flamengo in July, to compete for a new bid for Maracanã, the tricolor board was already planning to enter as a partner of the red-black team. In the current concession, Flu operates in Maracanã as a consenting party, that is, it exerts influence and has important decisions on the business, but was not directly linked to it – formally, only Fla had legal authorization to sign contracts.

The last CND obtained by the club was in 2017. Five years later, Fluminense now has two new certificates: the Tax Regularity Certificate, referring to the debts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), issued by Caixa Econômica Federal, and the Positive Certificate with Negative Effects related to federal taxes and the active debt of the Union, issued by the Federal Revenue Service and the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN).

In a note on its official website, Fluminense explained the installment plan to obtain the CDNs: the debt related to the FGTS, outstanding since April 2019 and amounting to approximately R$32 million, was discounted by 33% (more than R$10 million) and was divided into 105 installments. As for the debt in relation to federal taxes, the adhesion to tax transactions with the PGFN was made, with the use of similar discounts, and the extension of the term to 145 months.

– With the settlement of tax liabilities and FGTS, added to the celebration of the CER for civil and labor debts, Fluminense remains firm in the process of rebuilding the club. The fight is hard, we still have a lot of cash flow difficulties, but we keep working hard to organize the house. It is also important to praise the work of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury, which was essential for obtaining the agreement – ​​said President Mário Bittencourt.

