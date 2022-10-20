Fluminense x Botafogo: tickets on sale for black and white fans; Shirt 7 members pay half

For the 33rd round of the Brazilian championshipO Botafogo face the Fluminense on Sunday (23/10), at 16h. The home club provided information on the sale of tickets for the game at Estádio do Maracanã. The sale will start this Thursday (20/10), at 10 am, on the website footballcard.com and at the box office of physical stations.

According to the opposing team’s guidelines, the black and white fan who makes the online purchase must MANDATORY exchange for the physical ticket. As it is not the principal, Botafogo is not responsible for the price or sale of tickets.

SERVICE:

Fluminense vs Botafogo

Date-Time: 10/23 (Sunday), at 4 pm

Stadium: Maracana

Sell ​​on the website: www.futebolcard.com

Gates open: 2pm

IMPORTANT: When buying online, it is mandatory for the black and white fan to choose the BOTAFOGO as a heart team. The black and white fan who makes the purchase online must MANDATORY exchange for the physical ticket for the classic.

SECTOR AVAILABLE FOR twisted FROM BOTAFOGO:

North Sector – Gate E

Heads up: There will be no mixed sector for this match.

ENTRY VALUES:

NORTH SECTOR – PORTÃO E (BOTAFOGO)

– Members and half-price – R$30

– Non-Members and Entire – R$60

Important: Who is a supporter shirt 7 will have the advantage of paying half-price.

EXCHANGE POINTS AND PHYSICAL SALE – BOTAFOGO:

Nilton Santos (North Ticket Office – Rua das Oficinas S/N)

– Thursday (10/20): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (21/10): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (22/10): 10am to 5pm

– Sunday (23/10): 10 am to 1 pm

General Severiano (Botafogo Headquarters – Av. Venceslau Brás, 72)

– Thursday (10/20): 10 am to 8 pm

– Friday (21/10): 10 am to 8 pm

– Saturday (22/10): 10 am to 8 pm

Maracanã (Box Office 2)

– Thursday (10/20): 10 am to 5 pm

– Friday (21/10): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (22/10): 10am to 5pm

Maracanã (Box office 4)

– Sunday (23/10): 10 am until the end of the 1st half

IMPORTANT: Payment methods: Cash only. There will be sales at the Maracanã Stadium box office on the day of the game until 4:45 pm.

WARNING: It is MANDATORY to present the CPF at the time of purchase/withdrawal of any type of ticket (full, half or free).

FREE

– Early pick-up at all points of sale

– Fans who are entitled to the gratuity must carry proof of the benefit at the time of ticket pick-up

– Gratuities are limited and subject to availability

– Children up to 6 years of age accompanied by their legal guardians, who must have a ticket for the same sector, South, will no longer need to withdraw the gratuity at points of sale in advance.

– All other gratuities by law, children from 7 to 11 years 11 months and 29 days, PCDs and elderly people over 65 years old must obligatorily withdraw the gratuity ticket.

– For minors from 7 and under 12 years old, the withdrawal can only be made by the legal guardians upon presentation of supporting document and document and document of the child.

– From the age of 12 onwards, the right to gratuity is lost (Law nº 8069 – of 07/13/1990 – Art. 2 of the Child and Adolescent Statute. For the purposes of the Law, a child up to 12 years of age).

– For all other gratuities and half-price tickets, only the person can pick up or buy the ticket, also with the presentation of the supporting document. Minors must be with a legal guardian, both when purchasing and accessing the stadium.

– Over 65 (sixty-five) years of age;

– Disabled people

– Children under 12 years old

Important: According to the Municipal Decree, it is established that “the access to purchase and permanence of individuals under 15 years of age in establishments authorized to hold events must take place when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Parents and/or legal guardians must have and prove admission to the same sector.

Those responsible and accompanying persons of the beneficiaries mentioned above must, mandatorily, have a ticket to the same sector, the benefit of gratuity not being extended to them.

MANDATORY: Identity document (RG) and original CPF or certified copy; People with Disabilities Card (PCD) original or certified copy; original birth certificate or certified copy (only for children under 12 who do not have RG and CPF

Important: According to the Municipal Decree, it is established that “the purchase, access and permanence of individuals under 15 years of age in establishments authorized to hold events takes place when duly accompanied by their parents or legal guardians with original documents.