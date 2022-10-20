From Leo DiCaprio Affair to Human Trafficking: Who is Kat Torres?

Who is Kat Torres anyway? Former model is involved in recent controversies, but has been in the media other times. Check out!

Last weekend the name of Kat Torres it was just what was on social media, especially on Twitter, where she occupied the hot topics. You’ve probably come across a post about missing girls apparently being kept by Kat. There are accusations of human trafficking among other oddities.

Kat Torres is verified on Instagram – which is currently disabled – but many people wondered who the woman would be, already known to a lot of people on the internet. Victoria’s Secret model, she was also once the ex of none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. HFTV has gathered everything you need to know about her.

Kat is actually the artistic norm of Katiuscia Torres Soares, 29 years old. Born in the state of Pará, he currently lives in the United States. She is a former model and majored in film and performing arts. In her work as a model, she achieved recognition and many important works, having already modeled for big brands such as Victoria’s SecretsGillette and loreal.

In 2013, Kat Torres appeared in the media because of an alleged relationship between her and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. However, everything was left in doubt by netizens, since, despite the strong rumors, she was never actually presented as the star’s girlfriend.

In 2015, the model’s love life again drew attention due to a possible relationship between her and the speaker. André Martinelliparticipant of the 13th edition of the reality show Big Brother Brazil. In the same year Kat lost her mother to cancer and faced a rare disease that affected her left breast. It was after great turmoil that she decided to abandon the focus of her career.

