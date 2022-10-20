Fúria Jovem do Botafogo announces return with banners and clothing and defines its location at Nilton Santos Stadium

THE Young Fury of Botafogo it’s back. The organizer announced on its social networks that it will return to the stadiums in Rio de Janeiro with banners and clothing in the next matches.

The return occurred because several twistedorganized clubs in Rio de Janeiro were granted amnesty in a bill voted on by Alerj. The release is initially for 60 days, until a new TAC is signed.

The Fury has also defined its location in the Nilton Santos Stadium: the Lower East sector. The crowd can already be present in the classic with Fluminense on Sunday, at Maracanã, and in the game with Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday, at Niltão.

Read below:

“It is with great honor that we announce the return of Fúria Jovem do Botafogo to the stadiums. We would like to thank everyone who from the beginning contributed to this trajectory of more than two decades, we thank the constituted authorities, all the components and sympathizers and say that that beautiful party you already know will be back in the stands, even better.

We thank everyone who bought into this fight: ANATORG, deputies André Ceciliano, Minc, Zeidan and Luís Paulo, who were fundamental in creating and engaging in the approval of the PL that made our amnesty possible.

We inform you that we are back for the next 60 days, until a new TAC is signed. And for now we can have our sashes and clothing back for the next games. Soon, we will be 100% in the stands!

We call on all Botafoguenses to stay in our traditional place in the LOWER EAST with your BOTAFOGO YOUNG FURIA shirt.”