Gabigol says he completed the album in Flamengo with the Copa do Brasil: “Now it’s just a repeated figure” | Flamengo

If there was no goal from Gabigol in the 90 minutes, he didn’t miss the penalties that gave Flamengo the title of the Copa do Brasil at dawn this Thursday at Maracanã, after a 1-1 draw with Corinthians in normal time.
And shirt 9 had an important charge on his feet, which led the dispute to alternate charges and kept Flamengo alive in the race. The reaction of the red-black idol when seeing the ball bulging into the net set the crowd on fire, and he commented on leaving the stadium:
Gabigol answers the press and talks to Zico on Galinho’s grandson’s cell phone
– It seems that these decisive moments haunt me. Thank God I managed to beat the last penalty. I think so, it was the decisive penalty. I knew that if Yuri (Alberto) didn’t do it I would have to close it down, and if he did I would have to keep us alive. I managed to make a big hit against a goalkeeper who specializes in this. Today I was able to call the crowd and create the atmosphere we needed. I felt that we needed this, the positive “vibe”, the good energy. Maracanã was a little tense, but I think that is also normal. And I was able to call the crowd, I think it was important.
Gabigol celebrates the penalty converted in the final of the Copa do Brasil – Photo: André Durão/ge
Now three-time champion of Rio de Janeiro, two-time Brazilian and Supercup champion, and champion of Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, Gabigol joked:
“Now the album is complete, now it’s just a repeated sticker (laughs)”
Best moments: Flamengo 1 (6) x (5) 1 Corinthians for the final of the Copa do Brasil 2022
Before leaving Maracanã, Gabigol spoke by video call with Zico, the greatest idol in Flamengo’s history. And he called Galinho to go to Guayaquil in the Libertadores final against Athletico-PR on the 29th.
+ Read more Flamengo news
🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧
Watch: all about Flamengo on ge, on Globo and on sportv