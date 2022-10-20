Game of Thrones almost created a romance that would be slaughtered by viewers

The final episodes of game of Thrones surprised many fans when Jon Snow became romantically involved with Deanerys Targeryen. Later, the character would discover that she was, in fact, his aunt.

However, if it were up to George RR Martin, the author of the books that inspire the series, Jon would fall in love with an even closer woman. In the first versions of The Ice SongsMartin wanted Jon Snow to be romantically related to Arya Stark.

Even in these versions of the story, the characters would already gain reciprocal feelings since they were little and when, finally, they discovered the truth about Jon’s origins, they would stay together.

But even if Martin had followed his plan in the first few books,Game of Thrones couldn’t bring this relationship to the small screen, as it had explored a more curious and incestuous relationship between brothers Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

When GoT debuted, Kit Harington (Jon Snow’s interpreter) was ten years older than Maisie Williams, the actress who played Arya in the series. And to make matters worse, Maisie was still a minor.

Also, until Jon’s true origin was revealed, the characters would imagine they were half-siblings, an incestuous relationship that could be viewed poorly by spectators.

The very relationship between Cersei Lannister and Jaime Lannister caused a big buzz among the public that was still getting used to the more radical proposal of the series.

The House of the Dragon Rescued the Scandalous Rebirth

At the beginning of your plot, the house of the dragon revealed the closeness between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her uncle, Daemon Targaryen. In the first few episodes, the teenage version of Rhaenyra arrived to visit a brothel with Daemon, but the two ended up losing contact shortly after.

However, years later, Daemon returned to the Kingdom of Viserys and ended up marrying his niece, erupting a real scandal among the monarchs. Viserys, however, eventually accepted the union.

Daemon and Rhaenyra they ended up having two sons, Viserys II and Aegon III, the latter of whom would inherit the Iron Throne after the long and bloody Dance of the Dragons.

the house of the dragon and all seasons game of Thrones are available on HBO Max.

