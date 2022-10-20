GeForce RTX 4090 power connector adapter solves cable problems

Cablemod model goes on sale at the end of October

Cablemod announced this Monday (17) its adapter for the power connector of the RTX 4090 series video cards.

The adapters, with an angle of 90 degrees, are enough to solve the space problem that owners of powerful Nvidia cards are having.

The newly released series GPUs RTX 4090 from Nvidia are the most powerful graphics cards on the market today. However, to paraphrase Uncle Ben, “with great power comes great space problems”. The new GPUs are quite large, in thickness, length and width, and this has complicated the lives of those who have paid an extremely high price to own one of these machines.

The position of the power cable that is dedicated to the cards has not found a suitable space to fit inside the cases, which makes many owners of these GPUs have to use their powerful machines with the side panels open.

Cablemod 12VHPWR Adapter Cable for RTX 4090

With the release of the CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter these problems are expected to be resolved. This 90 degree cable requires only 23.2mm of space to use, supports the 600W specification, and will support the RTX 4090 series and possibly the upcoming RTX 4080 cards.

Check out some specifications of the CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter directly from the Cablemod website:

The right-angle adapter only protrudes 23.2mm from your graphics card, which means more space and more space between your GPU and the side panel. This allows the installation of super wide boards in narrower chassis.

Unlike other 90 degree cable connectors, the adapter uses a multi-PCB design to achieve a right-angle connection. No wire bending ensures full contact with all ends of the cable and zero risk of thermal problems due to excess wire and terminal tension from tight bend radii.

The adapter comes in two configurations, ensuring there is a solution for graphics cards no matter what 12VHPWR power port orientation they have.

No matter which configuration you choose, this 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter looks great with its sleek style and understated design.

The CableMod 12VHPWR Right Angle Adapter is not yet on sale, but it has already been announced by the company that its pre-sale will begin on October 31, 2022.

Source: Cablemod