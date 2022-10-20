Globo is ordered to pay BRL 30,000 to former Vasco goalkeeper for ‘playing star’ award | Sport



Sidão was ironically elected as the star of the game after failing to defeat Vascoreproduction

Rio – Goalkeeper Sidão, ex-Vasco, won the lawsuit against TV Globo for moral damages. The broadcaster will have to pay BRL 30,000 to the player, who currently defends Atlético Catarinense, for having given him an award for “Craque do Jogo” in 2019, after Cruzmaltino lost 3-0 to Santos, at Pacaembu, when he had a disastrous performance and missed the opponent’s goals. The information was first disclosed by the portal “O Povo” and confirmed by O Dia.

At the time, the choice of “Craque do Jogo” was made exclusively by popular vote and Internet users ironically elected Sidão. Even so, the broadcaster normally carried out the delivery of the trophy after the match, providing an embarrassing moment for the athlete.

In his decision, judge Antonio Conehero Junior pointed out that, given the obvious irony, Globo could have just shown the result of the poll, without handing the trophy to Sidão, avoiding the player’s embarrassment.

“Obviously, handing over the trophy would exceed the limit of the most acidic criticism of the author’s professional performance. Nothing prevented the defendant from announcing the result of the poll with the fans. It would be fulfilling its duty to inform. of the trophy, incurring an evident abusive exercise of rights, being unreasonable to maintain that the author who was working, and not having fun with friends at a football match, should receive the fact with good humor”, says the document.

Initially, Sidão asked for compensation in the amount of R$ 1 million, but the judge set the fine for moral damages at R$ 30 thousand, claiming that “it cannot be a source of unjustified enrichment of the victim (Sidão), nor will it be inexpressive. , unable to achieve its purpose, which is to repay the harm caused.”

After the negative repercussion of the episode, Globo changed the rules of the award. Since then, Internet votes have been added to those of commentators present on the broadcast, in order to decide the winner.