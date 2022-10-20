Google may launch Pixel 7 Ultra with 1-inch camera

Companies like Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi are taking the lead when it comes to camera resolution. Today, it is no longer a surprise to find good models with modules from 108 to 200 MP, however, Google plans something similar, and according to some rumors, it is working so that the next Pixel 7 Ultra has a 1-inch-sized camera sensor.

The information comes from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who has been poring over the source code of the Pixel 7 line. According to him, the company is developing a device codenamed Lynx, which will likely be released under the official name of Pixel 7 Ultra.

Wojciechowski reinforces that the device must win the sensor Sony IMX712, which is slightly smaller than 1 inch in size. However, the popular and trusted insider Ice Universe states that in fact, the Pixel 7 Ultra will come with a 1-inch main sensor, as well as the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, which should be equipped with a 200 MP ISOCELL sensor.

Xiaomi 12S UltraSource: Xiaomi/Disclosure

Smartphones with 1-inch cameras are not necessarily a novelty in the industry, as models like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra already have this novelty. However, it will be interesting to see how Google and Samsung compete for the podium to show they have the best camera on the market.