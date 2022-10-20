Gottardo believes that Matheus Nascimento ‘could be more advanced’ at Botafogo: ‘At that age, he’s already an adult to play ball’

Former defender champion of several competitions for the Botafogo, Wilson Gottardo today he is a technician and has worked as a manager. A football connoisseur, he evaluated on the “Glorioso Connection” podcast, this Tuesday (10/18), the situation of Matheus Nascimento at Glorioso, considering that the young striker can earn more.

– You don’t have to go in and solve it. You have to go in and play. It’s difficult, I don’t know him on a daily basis, what’s his personality like, if he’s shy, shy, introverted, I’m seeing it from the outside. I was 17 years old and I was playing professionally in São Paulo, there was no foul at that time, I hit and got beaten (laughs). Then I auditioned for Guarani at 18. What Matheus Nascimento lacks is position, he assumes. The tennis player starts his career at 5, 6 years old, at 20 he is already a veteran, thinking about giving up. Then they become beasts, physiology shows that they can go further. Not a football player, you have to show it. At 18 he is already an adult to play ball, he has to turn the key. I don’t know who his manager is, how his family treats him, everything has to be evaluated. He is a professional, he has the ball to play with, but he has to do it where. It also has to be seen if the coach is guided the way it has to be, how to structure Matheus Nascimento in the game. He is 18 years old, he took the base team, he could have been a little more advanced, even pinching the start of the match too – Gottardo said.

The former player believes that Matheus Nascimento needs to understand where he can perform better.

– Júnior Santos played a more centralized game, which was horrible. He was out of the game. He found he can play better on the edge. He has his way, carries the ball, tries to drag, but the coach gives the north. Matheus Nascimento has to have a position, feel what he can do, and even play in more than one position. I work with players from humble clubs, I say that they have to play in three positions, their problem, one 100%, one 95% and one 90%. Today’s football exists for an athlete to be versatile, to play one more role – he explained.

– The athlete has to be the most interested in all of this, he has to evolve. Matheus Nascimento’s father can’t talk about finishing better with his left leg, he has to know that. The header too. The athlete has to be the most interested, not everything Castro will tell him – he added.