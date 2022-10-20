Grandson on Neymar’s position at the Ballon d’Or: ‘It took a while to wake up to life’

photo: Reproduction/Video – Josep LAGO / AFP

Neto says that, for his talent, Neymar should be a finalist for the Ballon d’Or every year The Ballon d’Or award, organized by the French magazine France Football, took place this Tuesday (17th), and the big winner of the night was Frenchman Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid. What caught the attention of the former player and now TV presenter Neto, however, was the absence of Brazilian Neymar among the top 10 in the world. According to him, the ace “took a while to wake up to life”.

Neymar has the potential to compete for the Ballon d’Or every year. He has more football than the last ones who won, but it took him a while to wake up to life. — Craque Neto 10 (@10neto) October 18, 2022 Even exalting the talent of the shirt 10 of the Brazilian team, the presenter of the Band criticized the player’s posture. “Neymar has the potential to compete for the Ballon d’Or every year. He has more football than the last ones he won, but it took him a while to wake up to life,” he wrote on his Twitter.

Even before the award, Neto recalled the fact that Neymar is responding to a lawsuit in the Spanish court while other great players went to Paris to compete for the award. “By the way, Neymar, who should have been fighting to be the best in the world in France, was in the Spanish court,” he said.

The lawsuit cited by the former player refers to a complaint of “private corruption” by the Spanish Public Ministry in relation to the transfer of the Brazilian to Barcelona, ​​in 2013. DIS, which held part of the attacker’s rights at the time, accuses the player and the Spanish club that they lied about the real value of the contract.

Not only Neto was criticized for the French magazine’s choices in ranking the best in the world.

Neymar’s opinion

minimum among the 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022 Neymar himself joked about the placement of Vincius Jr., who came in eighth place in the top 10. Although he thought Benzema deserved the grand prize of the night, he did not agree with the position of the Brazilian, who also plays for Real. Madrid.

“Benzema deserved, ace. Now, Vini Jr will be eighth in the d. Minimum among the three (best),” he wrote on his Twitter. The placement of the former Flamengo player was the best since 2019, when goalkeeper Alisson was 7th.

Carlo Ancelotti, Vini Jr’s coach at Real, however, considered his player’s final position to be fair.