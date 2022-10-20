Great! Livelo offers 7 points per real spent on the purchase of iPhone 14 and other Apple products at Ponto

Opportunity Alert! THE livelo is offering 7 points per dollar spent on selected Apple products sold by Point. The offer, which includes models of the iPhone 14 and other iPhones, in addition to AirPods, Apple Watches and other branded items, is valid until Sunday (23) or while stocks last. In addition, the promotion is exclusive to products sold and delivered by the retailer and payments made by bank slip or credit card.

☞ jump to…

bonus

7 points per dollar spent: exclusive to select Apple products;

1 point per dollar spent: other categories and marketplace (products that are not sold and delivered by Ponto).

Conditions

Eligible Offer Products: Site Items sold and delivered by Point.

Payment method: bank transfer or credit card.

How to participate

Access the Ponto through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Point”; Choose one of the eligible products and proceed with the purchase; and After completing the payment, it is necessary to click on the Livelo seal in the option “Accumulate Points”; and Ready! Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receipt of the product(s) and will be valid for 24 months.

purchase example

When accessing a product, you can see how many points will be accumulated with your purchase in the upper right corner. Below are some examples of Apple products participating in the promotion:

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

Apple Watch

AirPods

Apple TV

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

For those thinking of buying the new iPhone 14, other iPhones or another Apple product, the promotion is very interesting and allows you to accumulate a generous 7 points per dollar spent! Always remember to compare prices with other retailers and assess if the offer makes sense for your profile.

For those looking to buy another product, keep in mind that there is no special rollup, just the standard 1:1 parity of the partnership.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Ponto through the Livelo website.