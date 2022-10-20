Haas announces fintech MoneyGram as sponsor for 2023 – Formula 1 News

THE haha announced a new master sponsor starting with the 2023 season of formula 1. This Thursday (20), taking advantage of the start of work in the paddocks in Austin for the weekend of the US GPthe American team confirmed the compatriot MoneyGrambased in Dallas, Texas, to take the lead role in next year’s car.

MoneyGram is a fintech, i.e. financial technology company, specializing in instant payments and international money transfer. Headed by W. Alexander Holmes, MoneyGram has annual revenue close to US$ 1 billion – more than R$ 5.2 billion.

“We are delighted to welcome an amazing brand like MoneyGram as our new Master Sponsor. Since we arrived at the World Cup F1In 2016, Haas earned a strong reputation for strength, agility and resilience, and MoneyGram brings that from the financial services world as well,” said Gene Haas, founder of the team.

The brand, which will appear in the official Haas name in 2023 and consequently force a new livery for the VF-23, will undergo a series of activations over the weekend, taking advantage of the sponsor’s home stage and, of course, , team’s. MoneyGram is already listed on the Haas sponsors page on the team’s official website.

Haas fights for a better position in the Constructors’ World Cup. After the tenth place in 2021, the American team should at least go up one step in 2022. With four races to go, the team led by Günther Steiner has 34 points and appears in eighth, ahead of AlphaTauri in the tie-breaking criteria. .

Haas came gold in 2019 (Photo: Haas)

In leaps and bounds in finance

Haas’ recent track record with master sponsors has been anything but positive. In 2019, the team starred in one of the biggest embarrassments in F1 history, when it received support from the mysterious energy maker Rich Energy. The company, which made the team paint itself black and gold that year, however, left Haas to see ships.

In July, Rich Energy caused controversy by announcing the end of its partnership with Haas, citing the team’s poor performance at the Austrian GP. The team retorted, stating that the contract would remain in force. The brand released a statement claiming that the ad was to blame for a “dishonest individual”, but the social media profile continued to publish criticism of Haas’ performance in the following weeks. Rich Energy even changed its name to Lightning Volt after Red Bull’s plagiarism lawsuits and months later left F1 citing an alleged “restructuring process”.

After an especially difficult 2020 financially and with a poor car, Haas surrendered to the many rubles from Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer company run by Dmitry Mazepin, businessman and father of Nikita Mazepin, who was then racing in Formula 2.

Haas car had the colors of the Russian flag in F1 2021 (Photo: Haas)

For 2021, Haas painted itself in the colors of the Russian flag, stamped the company’s sponsorship and even put Mazepin in one of its cars, alongside fellow rookie Mick Schumacher. The performance was mediocre, but the promise was of hard work to make the leap with the new regulations and the 2022 car.

In fact, the VF-22, the current season’s car, was born well, but Haas was soon falling down the tables due to an almost complete lack of updates. The main reason? Uralkali was withdrawn due to the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. And the team had to call back Kevin Magnussen and his occasional Danish sponsorships.

Haas currently has among its main partners, in addition to its own stamped brand, the German telecommunications company 1&1, the also German Home Deluxe gardening company, the English financial company Hantec Markets, the Danish bank Lunar, among other smaller agreements. .

