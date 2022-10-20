Hacked Twitter is another problem for the C6 Bank invoice – Tecnoblog

On Wednesday night (19), C6 Bank’s Twitter was completely hacked. The profile of the digital bank was changed to the name “LiveArt”, apparently a platform for art, culture and NFTs. However, the invasion lasted a few hours, as the following morning (20), the fintech had already regained control of its page on the social network.

