Hacked Twitter is another problem for the C6 Bank invoice – Tecnoblog

On Wednesday night (19), C6 Bank’s Twitter was completely hacked. The profile of the digital bank was changed to the name “LiveArt”, apparently a platform for art, culture and NFTs. However, the invasion lasted a few hours, as the following morning (20), the fintech had already regained control of its page on the social network.

C6 Bank Card (Image: Disclosure / C6 Bank)

The fact was discovered by several users between 8 pm and 10 pm. The sudden change was followed by a tweet about opening a campaign for NFT collectors. Of course, a link was positioned next to a hashtag.

Since then, the account has retweeted more than ten posts about its product, likely from profiles controlled by the attackers. During the process, the hackers ended up tagging many people in each post.

This invasion of C6 Bank’s Twitter account is yet another negative point in the venture’s history. It is curious to observe the responses to each new post on the brand’s social network, with a high number of complaints from account holders.

One of the RTs made after the invasion (Image: Playback / Twitter)

With that, another headache arose for the digital bank, a leading company in complaints among financial institutions, according to the Central Bank. In July 2022, the fintech accumulated 1,265 well-founded regulated protests.

As the company already led this negative ranking in January of this year, ahead of names such as BMG, Banco Pan, Inter, Bradesco and Santander, it seems that things have not improved in terms of customer service.

Finally, after resuming the profile, no tweets about the attack he suffered were made.

Scams from customers diverted more than 60 million

In addition to the constant complaints and having the Twitter account hacked, C6 Bank collects blows in its portfolio of concerns.

In April 2022, the Civil Police of São Paulo released an investigation. Apparently, a cracking scheme with customers of the digital bank embezzled more than BRL 50 million in May 2021. The crime involved an employee of an outsourced company, who was responsible for the relationship between the brand and its users.

Another scam was discovered in May 2022. About 5,000 account holders made a diversion of about R$ 23 million from a breach in the “CDB credit” modality. Once again, the Civil Police of the state of São Paulo is investigating the case.