Henry Cavill’s Superman appears in the movie?

In addition to rumors, even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hinted that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be in Black Adam.

In virtually every movie A.D that appeared in theaters after the release of Justice League (2017), rumors emerged that Henry Cavill would reprise the role of Super man and finally I would go back to DC Extended Universe (DCEU) – but never materialized. With black adam was no different, and even the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hinted that the actor would be in the cast.

Anyway, black adam officially premiered in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday, 20th, and we finally had an answer if Henry Cavill really returned to the role of Super man. It is worth remembering how, a few days before the release of the feature, The Hollywood Reporter reported how the Warner Bros. Discovery would be looking for writer and director for a new hero movie (the last one was The Man of Steelreleased in 2013).

Henry Cavill’s Superman Appears In Black Adam?

During the movie, Super man neither appears nor is mentioned, and that makes sense, because the feature is totally focused on black adam. Nonetheless, Henry Cavill finally officially returns to the role of the hero in the only post-credits scene of the film.

The scene in question takes place after black adam defeat the Justice Societybut join the team formed by Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge),Atom Crusher(Noah Centineo) and Hurricane (Quintessa Swindell) to defeat the movie’s great villain, Sabbac. With the mission successful, black adam decides to stay in his country, Kahndaq.

However, as the character is a very powerful being, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), a government agent responsible for managing the Justice Society it’s the Suicide squadwarned black adam not to leave Kahndaq, otherwise he would be arrested.

Then, black adam talk to Waller like no one on Earth can defeat him. He’s not wrong, but the planet has a superhero from krypton much stronger: Super manwho calls the character The Rock for friendly conversation.

