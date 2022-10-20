how can this affect the World Cup?

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá was diagnosed this week with a ligament injury in his right collarbone. Substituted in the second half of West Ham’s match last Sunday, by the English Championship, the player was not listed for today’s commitment (19), against Liverpool, and is doubtful for his team’s next games.

Holder of the Brazilian team a month before the World Cup in Qatar, Paquetá underwent detailed examinations yesterday (18) to understand the severity of the injury. He also sought out a shoulder specialist. According to the UOL Esportethe Brazilian heard that his problem is not serious and will not interfere with his probable participation in the Worlds.

Tite summons the 26 players who will represent the selection in the World Cup on November 7, at 13:00 (Brasília time). Paquetá is the right name on the list.

Despite the tranquility of the midfielder’s staff, who reported that there are no concerns about a possible absence from the Cup, statements by West Ham coach David Moyes caused moments of tension this Wednesday.

Before the game against Liverpool, on “Amazon Prime”, the coach was pessimistic about Paquetá’s situation: “It’s a pretty serious injury at the moment. I’m not sure how long it will keep him out, but obviously he’s been a great player for us over the last few weeks and he was starting to get in shape and give us a different kind of dynamic. We are very disappointed to lose him.”

Paquetá has ten appearances this season, six for the Premier League and four for the Conference League, and is already considered a starter for West Ham. In the national team, he is a starter whether playing as a second midfielder, midfielder or open winger on the left. He participated in 35 matches out of a total of 50 in the cycle for the Qatar World Cup.

The national team has had concerns about the physical timing of its players because of European football’s tight schedule leading up to the World Cup. Richarlison (Tottenham) and Bremer (Juventus) are currently sidelined by injury.