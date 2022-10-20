How Dune 2 Changed Paul Atreides and Timothee Chalamet » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Dune: Part Two Star Timothée Chalamet explains how he and his character, Paul Atreides, moved towards the long-awaited sequel. Based on the 1965 science fiction novel by author Frank Herbert, 2021’s Dune It was a critical and public success. The film is directed by Blade Runner 2049 and prisoners director Denis Villeneuve, and tells the story of young Atreides as he travels with his people to the dangerous desert planet of Arrakis to harvest one of the galaxy’s most valuable resources. not much later Dune hit theaters, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. announced that Dune: Part Two would be released in 2023.

In addition to Chalamet, Dune features an impressive cast including Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem. Little is officially known about the plot of Dune: Part Twobut it has already been confirmed that several high-profile actors are joining the cast, including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux. Dune ends on something of a cliffhanger, with Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, escaping House Harkonnen’s deathblow and joining a tribe of Fremen, and anticipation continues to grow as to how Dune: Part Two The epic story will continue.

In a recent interview with Home GirlsTimothée Chalamet explains how he switched to Dune: Part Two and how this evolution has played out in his Paul Atreides character. While Chalamet doesn’t go into much detail, his commentary suggests that audiences may see a more confident, self-assured version of Paul than they did the first time around. Check out Chalamet’s full review below:

“It is fascinating. And it’s something you can’t do with movies. Revisit. Actually, though, I’m feeling it with Dune. Talking about how cycles match life. I was younger when I first made it and I was kind enough to be taken aback by the size of the film. And now, as Paul Atreides becomes more secure in his heels, I feel more secure in my heels too.”

What books tell us about Dune 2

Villeneuve’s first Dune features some interesting deviations from Herbert’s source material, but the book still provides some insight into how the story might evolve into the sequel. After Paul defeats Jamis at the end of Dune, the book suggests that he, the Lady Jessica, and the Fremen will next travel to Sietch Tabr, a Fremen base. While there, Atreides grows as a warrior and leader, learning to tap into his powers of prescience more. Paul’s growth and increase in strength finally set him on the path to fulfilling his destiny as savior of the Fremen.

Villeneuve had previously expressed that, since Dune assemble pieces on the board and establish the world, Dune: Part Two (and the planned Dune: Part Three) may feature more action and may explore new facets of Herbert’s vast universe. House Harkonnen has already been confirmed to play an important role in the Dune: Part Two and also Chani from Zendaya, who eventually gives birth to Paul’s children in the book. Although many doubts remain about Dune: Part TwoChalamet’s commentary is further evidence that several exciting moments and stories from the book could make their way into the sequel.

