How the election to replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister will work | World

To choose who will replace her, an internal vote will be held among members of the Conservative Party. Because they are the majority of the British Parliament, they are the ones who define who will be the prime minister. (See below how the election will be)
The rules were released after Truss’s resignation by the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, the group responsible for organizing the internal elections.
Unlike the process to replace Boris Johnson, which lasted around three months, the new leader of the British government will be defined much more quickly, being announced until the 28th of October.
Below are the highlights of the process:
- Any candidate to be leader of the Conservative Party must have nominations from a minimum of 100 MPs from the party.
- Nominations are open until the 24th, Monday, at 10 am Brasília time.
- If just one candidate secures the nominations of 100 lawmakers, that candidate automatically becomes party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
- If there is more than one candidate, there will be a vote among the elected deputies from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Brasília time
- If there are more than two candidates, the one with the fewest votes will be eliminated.
- The result of this vote, indicating the preference of parliamentarians, will be announced at 2 pm Brasília time.
- If a second indicative vote is required, this will be between 2:30pm and 4:30pm, with the result being announced at 5:00pm ET
- The vote between the last two candidates will be done by the approximately 170,000 members of the Conservative Party through an online ballot.
- This vote among all party members will close on Friday, October 28 at 7:00 am PT.
- The result will be announced on the same day
