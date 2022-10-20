How to Buy the Right Monitor | Shopping Guide

Computer monitors go beyond working and studying. They also serve to watch movies and series by streaming, browse the web and play games. But what’s the right choice to make at the time of purchase, with options that even include a TV tuner?

O Shopping Guide selected 8 monitor models with different configurations – from general purpose to gamer, from ergonomic to high screen resolution – to help with the choice.

Screen sizes range from 18.5 to 27 inches and prices ranged from R$500 to over R$3,000 in internet stores in October. For size comparisona tablet like the iPad has a 10-inch screen and most newer smartphones have a 6-inch screen.

See the following list and tips to make the right choice – including explanations of technical terms – at the end of the report.

O Acer CB242Y is a monitor for general use and for gaming 23.8 inches with Full HD resolution (the most common among the models on this list), 75 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. It comes with a stand that allows adjustment of tilt, height and rotation, in addition to being able to be mounted on the wall. It also has HDMI and VGA connections.

In online stores, its price was R$ 1,500 in the second week of October.

With one 23.8 inch screenO AOC 24B1XHM account with resolution Full HD, 6 ms response time, HDMI and VGA connections, and 75 Hz refresh rate. Its support is fixed and can even be mounted on the wall. It is a model suitable for general use.

It cost R$ 1,000 in internet stores in October.

The Asus gaming monitor model brings 24 inch Full HD screen with 0.5 ms response time – the fastest on this list – and display with 165 Hz refresh rate – the highest rate among the monitors in this guide.

Its support allows adjustment of inclination, height and rotation and fittings for wall support. Has G-Sync certification for use on PCs with Nvidia graphics cards and HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI connections.

Its price was R$1,900 in online stores in October.

23.8-inch model with Full HD resolution, the Dell S2421HN It brings an HDMI connection and an angle-adjustable stand on a screen with a 75 Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time.

the model is compatible with AMD FreeSync technologywhich can be used by gamers who have compatible video cards in their computers.

The model cost R$ 2,000 in online stores in October.

O Lenovo ThinkVision T22i it’s a monitor 21.5 inch Full HD with HDMI connection and 6 ms response time, with angle and height adjustment. The manufacturer does not indicate what the screen refresh rate is.

The monitor cost R$1,300 in online stores in October.

Most expensive model on this list – R$ 4,000 in internet stores in October –, the LG Ergo is a monitor 27 inches with a stand that, when attached to a table, allows adjustments and movement of the device at various levels and angles – including rotating the screen by 90 degrees.

The monitor has QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 dots)) – the largest among the screens on this list –, built-in speakers, HDMI and USB-C/DisplayPort ports and has a response time of 5 ms and 75 Hz of screen refresh.

Already the monitor of Philips is an 18.5” screen – the smallest on this list and the cheapest, costing R$ 630 in online stores in October – with HD resolution (the lowest among the monitors listed), HDMI connector, support with tilt and 5 ms response time, with 60 Hz refresh rate.

O Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is 24″ Full HD screen which also acts as a Smart TV, allowing you to watch movies and series via streaming without having to connect a computer.

The model runs the Tizen operating system, which is the same as the one present in the brand’s televisions – it even comes with integrated speakers and remote control in the box.

Has 14 ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with an HDMI connection and supports Apple’s AirPlay standard to mirror the screen of iPhones and Macs.

In online stores, the monitor cost R$1,200 in October.

What to pay attention to when buying

SCREEN SIZE: have desk space to install the monitor and evaluating usage activities – work, study, games, streaming – is essential to define the screen size.

The most used sizes today are between 19 and 24 inches – but there are still 15″ options for those with little space and go up to more than 55″ on high definition gaming screens.

For gaming, 24″ is the standard screen size used in professional championshipsaccording to Leonardo Almeida, LG’s product manager.

Those who have more space and need a larger field of view can opt for an ultrawide monitor, which expands the work area – and you can see an Excel spreadsheet in a larger format, for example. Such a solution can replace two monitors side by side.

“The larger screen offers more comfort, especially when doing more than one task at the same time,” explains Arthur Sperk, accessories manager at Dell Technologies.

RESOLUTION: the higher the resolution of the monitor, the greater the amount of detail on the screen. Models with HD resolution are the most basic, Full HD (1080p), the most used standard and 2K (1440p) or 4K (2160p) screens, the most expensive – it is worth noting that the higher the resolution, the more expensive the product will be.

RESPONSE TIME AND UPDATE RATE: these numbers are important for anyone looking for a monitor to play on PC.

O response time measures how many times an image can change its color sequence on screen, measured in milliseconds.

The shorter the response time, the image will be clearer, more defined and with the impression of being “faster”. This is important for anyone looking for a monitor to play games on – 5 milliseconds (ms) is the most common response time, but you can find models with 3ms and even 1ms or less – which can be the difference between landing a hit or being hit in an important game.

already the refresh rate shows how many times an image can be refreshed per second and is measured in hertz (Hz). A 60Hz screen “blinks” 60 times per second, for example.

“The higher this number, the faster any changes in the image can be reproduced, which is an advantage during matches and tournaments. Today, the standard for competitive gaming, especially in esports, is 144Hz, but already there are movements and competitions for the adoption of higher rates, such as 240Hz”, adds Sperk, from Dell.

ERGONOMICS: Choosing a monitor with height and viewing angle adjustment makes the environment more comfortable and ergonomic for working or playing at home. It is worth following the combination with the table, PC and chair: the monitor should always be at eye level and the mouse and keyboard at the height of the bent elbows. The chair needs to fit under the table and the spine must be leaning back in the chair, with your feet flat on the floor.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES: It is also important to check the connection ports between the monitor and other devices – the default is usually the connector HDMIalso present on TVs, but older PCs may have DVI and VGAless common.

a door with the standard Thunderbolt or DisplayPort (which use the USB-C connector) It can be useful to connect more modern notebooks that don’t have many video output options or even to mirror the cell phone screen.

Newer models from Samsung and Motorola have special modes that turn the smartphone into a pocket-sized desktop, with a desktop that resembles that of a conventional computer when connected to a screen.

LG and Samsung also offer monitor models with Integrated Smart TV, eliminating the need for a PC to watch seriesand even a digital tv tuner. “Many consumers choose such a model to use as a television,” concludes Almeida, from LG.

SEE VIDEO BOARD: for gamers, it is recommended to check the brand of the computer’s video card and buy a monitor compatible with it – in the case of AMD, you should check for screens with FreeSync technology and, for NVidia cards, with G-Sync technology.