How to Download The Sims 4 for Free on PC, Console or Mobile | simulator games

🎮 Official Simsdom? The Sims 4 will have a Patreon-style platform for mods

1 of 11 The Sims 4 is free starting this Tuesday (18); see how to download — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games The Sims 4 is free starting this Tuesday (18); see how to download — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games

👉 Would The Sims 4 run on your PC? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

How to download The Sims 4 on PC?

Step 1. Access The Sims 4 on the official EA website (https://www.ea.com/en-us/games/the-sims/the-sims-4). At the top of the page, you will see a rectangle with the phrase “Play for free”. Just click and proceed to the next step;

2 of 11 Download The Sims 4 for free — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu Download The Sims 4 for free — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 2. On the second page, there will be another rectangle with the phrase “Download it now”. When you click, you’ll see options to download for PC, via EA App or Steam, for Mac, via Origin, and for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Choose EA App or Steam to download on PC;

3 of 11 Options to download The Sims 4 — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu Options to download The Sims 4 — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

step 3. Opening the EA App will automatically download the app installer to your computer. It is worth noting that this is a procedure quite similar to the Mac with Origin. It is necessary to register, which can be via Google and Facebook, for example, or carry out the common procedure by entering your email. Afterwards, the application will return to the home page;

4 of 11 At the moment, the EA App home page directly presents The Sims 4 for download — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu At the moment, the EA App home page directly presents The Sims 4 for download — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 6. Finally, click on download and enjoy your free game;

5 of 11 Download The Sims 4 on the EA App — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu Download The Sims 4 on the EA App — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 7. If you choose Steam, you will go to the game page through the browser. Click “Play” to start the download.

6 of 11 The Sims 4 on Steam — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu The Sims 4 on Steam — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

How to download The Sims 4 on consoles?

Step 1. Go to The Sims 4 page on the official EA website (https://www.ea.com/en-us/games/the-sims/the-sims-4) and click “Play for free” , as in the first step of the previous topic.

7 of 11 Download The Sims 4 for free — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu Download The Sims 4 for free — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 2. Click “Download Now” and choose your desired console: PlayStation or Xbox. Once clicked, the page will redirect to the game’s purchase screen, where you can add it to the library of your respective console;

8 of 11 Free download of The Sims 4 on Playstation or Xbox — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu Free download of The Sims 4 on Playstation or Xbox — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 3. In the PS Store, access the account you use on your PS4 or PS5 so that the game appears in your library. Once this is done, just click on “Add to library” to purchase the game. Then, just download the game on the console;

9 of 11 The Sims 4 on the Playstation Store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu The Sims 4 on the Playstation Store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Step 4. The same process appears on the Xbox store: just log into your account and click “Get Free”. Content will be available for download on Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One;

10 of 11 The Sims 4 on the Xbox store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu The Sims 4 on the Xbox store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu

Is there The Sims 4 for mobile devices?

Android and iPhone (iOS) phones do not have The Sims 4 itself, but do have The Sims Mobile, a game released in 2018 that is based on the fourth game in the franchise and The Sims FreePlay. The game has always been free, with only a few microtransaction options. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for Apple models.

11 of 11 The Sims Mobile on the Google Play Store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu The Sims Mobile on the Google Play Store — Photo: Reproduction/Victor de Abreu