Hundreds of thousands of French protest against Macron’s government

247 – French unions from various branches of the economy, as well as students and representatives from other social sectors, responded this Tuesday (18) to the call launched for a general strike that, in addition to demanding salary increases, turned into a rejection and a protest against social policy. of President Emmanuel Macron. More than 300,000 people were mobilized, according to Telesur.

In Paris alone, 70,000 protesters came to demand better wages and show solidarity with striking refinery workers.

The secondary teachers’ professional union was one of the first to join the street struggle in Marseille and, in addition to supporting refinery strikers, teachers are challenging government reform in their sector.

Calls were launched across France for mobilization in various sectors, such as the oil industry, rail transport, public service and health.

At Gare de Lyon, Paris, a general assembly that brought together a few hundred railway workers reaffirmed the call for a strike for this Wednesday (19).

