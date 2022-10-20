‘I didn’t have the opportunity to study’, says Luva de Pedreiro after criticism at the Ballon d’Or

Luva de Pedreiro, from Bahia, vented this Wednesday (19) after receiving criticism for his appearance at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

“I came to say now that everyone is saying that I was embarrassed in the interview, that I don’t know how to speak English. I don’t know how to speak English even if I don’t partner and you know, don’t belittle anyone, don’t get rid of anyone”, he said.

Luva de Pedreiro was approached by journalists during the event and answered questions in Portuguese.

“Historical moment, thank God, representing Brazilians. Brazilians are the best in the world, thank God. Never give up on your dreams, partners, you who are watching me there. ceremony.

During the outburst, which took place at dawn, the Bahian justified himself, saying that he did not have the opportunity to learn like other people.

“I didn’t have as many opportunities to study as many had. Either I worked to eat or I studied, partner, you know?”, he said.

Luva de Pedreiro also said that he will learn to speak the language. “I have faith, I will never give up on my dreams, but I will learn to speak English yet”.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or award took place at the Châtelet Theater in Paris. The ceremony awards the best player and the best player, as well as the best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy) and the best young player (Kepa Trophy).

On September 22, after announcing the end of his career, the influencer said he would make an announcement that would “shock the world”, without giving details to followers.

He also deleted the video in which he promised to end public life on the internet “to live normal and peaceful”. In the comments, followers celebrated the influencer’s reappearance.