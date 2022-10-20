Instability generates proof of entry with wrong name

Some Palmeiras fans went through an unpleasant situation when buying tickets for the match against Avaí, which takes place this Saturday (22), at 21:00 (Brasília time).

With the right to pre-sale, reserved for Avanti Members, Palmeiras acquired their tickets in advance for the Brazilian Championship game. However, when looking at the receipt, he had the wrong name, CPF and even sector and chair.

Others still mentioned that the places where the information should appear, such as gate, block and seat, were filled in as ‘undefined’.

“Yesterday I had a problem buying tickets for the match between Palmeiras and Avaí. When I entered my Avanti Partner account, I noticed that I had the name and CPF of another fan”, José Ayan revealed to the report.

This situation generated some complaints, since, in addition to the fear of losing the game ticket because of the error, there is also the fact of disclosing the fans’ personal information.

“In fact, I think this exposure of data is very serious. You’ll know if my data were not visible to other people either. I think Palmeiras has to offer a better quality service to its fans”, added Ayan.

Proof of purchase of tickets for Palmeiras x Avaí with wrong name and CPF Image: Reproduction

O UOL Esporte contacted Palmeiras’ advice about the situation and the club mentioned that the problem has already been fixed.

“It took place yesterday afternoon [18] an instability in the system, quickly detected and corrected. The operation is operating normally this Wednesday. [19]without any prejudice to the fans,” he said in a statement.

The club alviverde also commented on the tickets purchased before the start of the pre-sale for the fan members for the match against Avaí. Purchased tickets will undergo a review.

“An error occurred in the system, which was promptly identified and corrected by the ticket sales team. All tickets purchased before the start of pre-sales are undergoing a careful analysis,” the statement reads.

To try to inhibit the activity of scalpers, Palmeiras only issues tickets with a bar code to enter the stadium three hours before each match.

The isolated leader of the Brasileirão will face the Santa Catarina team for the 33rd round of the national championship. Alviverde from São Paulo is eight points ahead of second-placed Inter.