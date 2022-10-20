Instagram brings new tools to be less toxic

Instagram will release new tools focused on the mental health of content creators. The global novelty was announced this Thursday morning (20) along with the launch of the booklet “Self-care for influencers”.

Among the news announced are: greater ease to silence words (which incite violence, hate speech and discrimination, for example), new methods of blocking profiles, automatic messages to encourage creators. According to a survey released in 2022 by the NielsenBrazil has more than 500 thousand digital influencers.

The booklet created to strengthen the mental health of those who create content for the social network was developed in partnership by the organizations Contente, Safernet and Vita Alere, with support from Meta, the proprietary group of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. It also covers other social networks — it can be accessed here.

“We are aware of all the pressure and challenges involved in the day to day of those who create (…). As much as it is very cool to create, it is worth paying attention and taking care of your own mental health, since no one can do it for you”, enter the document.

The initiative comes in the face of constant criticism about Instagram being one of the most toxic social networks for its users.

Get a better understanding of what’s new and what’s changing.

1 – Protection in the comments

The Hidden Words feature has been improved and will work with more languages. Through it (which already works in Brazil), it is possible to hide words and phrases in the comments, making it difficult, for example, to display messages that use them.

The list of words predefined as hidden by their offensive nature will be expanded in languages: Portuguese, English, Spanish, Hindi, Italian, Arabic, Korean, French, German and Japanese.

In addition, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil are now supported by the tool.

New terms were also added to the predefined word list through an automatic similarity comparison. So, when trying to mask an offense using other characters (an @ instead of an “a”, for example), the hater will have more difficulties in expressing himself.

2 – Protection in stories

The feature highlighted above is also being expanded beyond comments: messages containing offensive words in response to stories, for example, will be sent directly to the hidden message request folder.

3 – Blocking haters

Currently, it is already possible to block multiple accounts created by the same Instagram user, in order to prevent them from switching between profiles to harass an influencer.

Now, the network says that this block can even extend to future accounts of the same person, anticipating problems that new profiles may cause.

4 – Kindness stimulus

In the DMs (the famous private messages of the network), Instagram will launch a “kindness reminder”. Before sending a message to a content creator, the person will come across an incentive to send positive messages.

5 – “Cool your head” before commenting

Another feature promises to help improve the level of discussions that take place in the comments: to “cool the head” of those who are heatedly debating, the network said it will start displaying a warning to anyone who is about to respond to a comment considered “potentially offensive”. .

The idea is to break the cycle of the discussion and prevent it from continuing, generating more stress among those involved.

Mental health protection

The booklet, on the other hand, helps to map signs of stress and brings suggestions for changing the routine to improve the quality of life of those who produce content for the social network.

Dubbed “self-care for influencers”, the released document brings a series of tips to help stay sane on Meta’s social network of photos and videos.

“The frenetic pace, excessive workload and lack of staff to divide tasks, as well as comparison, insecurity regarding the content produced, pressure to maintain quality and fear of cancellation are some of the tensioning factors of the relationship between creators and the digital”, highlights the opening text.

On the following pages, the booklet gives suggestions for taking care of yourself, such as finding a support network to talk to if you are feeling uncomfortable about something.

There are also recommendations on how not to unload feelings of “emotional vulnerability” on social media.

A few suggestions for breeders to watch out for:

Did you receive any offensive comments? Delete;

Feel free to share some feeling or difficult moment in life? Be prepared to receive requests for help from people who identify with your story and be sure to pass on the contacts of help channels;

If you receive any testimonial that makes you emotional or uncomfortable, seek your support network to talk;

Your posts can help many people, but you are human and susceptible to events around you; Knowing yourself is essential: know your signs that show your limits, set possible goals and seek help when you need it.

To preserve mental health, the document reinforces that influencers should not compare themselves to each other and should learn to use the tools against online abuse made available by the platforms.

In fact, the booklet itself teaches practical ways to make this use, not only on Instagram but also on Twitter, YouTube, Google, TikTok and Discord, among other platforms.

Alerts that all is not well, according to the booklet:

Need to be connected 24 hours a day;

Being very upset about not receiving likes or receiving negative comments;

Having signs of mental exhaustion: difficulty sleeping, change in appetite, emotional sensitivity, lack of concentration, discouragement, anxiety, difficult memory, somatizations.

Among the ways to promote mental health, the booklet emphasizes that having the help of a professional specialized in mental health is important, in addition to having a support network with trusted people.

Against a toxic Instagram

Last year, The Wall Street Journal had access to Meta’s internal documents that showed that Facebook (Meta’s former name) knew about the damage done to the mental health of young people (in particular, girls) by Instagram.

The revelations were followed by new rules implemented by the platform to tighten usage limits for teens. The novelties announced today seem to follow the same objective, to improve the network environment for its users.