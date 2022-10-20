Inter opens 7,000 free spaces in technology course; see the deadline

Banco Inter recently announced the offer of 7 thousand places for a free course in technology. It will be available through the DIO (Digital Innovation One) platform. The opportunity is aimed at black, brown and women, with the purpose of including these groups in the area in question. See how to apply.

The courses are free and online. Those selected will learn about front-end and back-end, through classes on logic, programming language and more. Those who complete the training receive a certificate at the end of the course.

Inter technology course

The DIO platform is recognized for offering several courses with didactic content and conducted through so-called bootcamps, which are intensive training. Inter’s program is called Orange Tech+.

The proposal, according to the bank, is to increase the representation of groups of blacks and women in the technologywhich increasingly expands the offer of job vacancies and attractive salaries.

It is not the first time that Inter has signed a partnership with DIO. The platform and the bank have been offering new vacancies to Brazilians since 2021. There have already been more than 55,000 scholarships for various audiences.

It is a great opportunity to empowerment. In addition, students can take advantage of the training to start a good curriculum and soon look for available jobs as a junior.

The program lasts for 78 hours of content. Students undergo preparation for the study journey. Then they learn the principles of software development and how to create their first pages with JavaScript.

In addition, those selected take advantage of mentoring with great professionals in the area.

The training also has code challenges to reinforce learning. Those interested in register must register through the DIO platform until November 11th.