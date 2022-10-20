iPhone 14 Plus: Apple cuts production due to low demand | Cell

The news site cited two sources linked to the supply chain. Apple has yet to comment on the matter. On the manufacturer’s official website it is stated that the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 Plus starts on October 21, with delivery scheduled for the 28th. The suggested price starts at R$ 7,599 for the 128 GB version. There are five colors: blue, purple, midnight (black), stellar (white) and red (red).

The Reuters agency recalls that this decision by Apple comes at a time of decline in the global smartphone market. According to the Canalys consultancy, the reduction was 9% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Demand for new cell phones is expected to be weak for the next six to nine months.

The iPhone 14 Plus was created to give way to the iPhone 13 Mini, which was launched in 2021 and can still be found on the official website of the brand. The device is a larger version of the traditional iPhone 14, with a 6.7-inch display versus 6.1 inches for the smaller product. Apple has not used the Plus name on a mobile device since the launch of the iPhone 8 Plus in September 2017.

In the United States and in a few regions, pre-sales for the iPhone 14 Plus began in September, shortly after the official announcement. Distribution began on October 8.

with information from 91 Mobiles and Reuters