iPhone 14 Pro: Powerful package in a compact body | Analysis / Review

The iPhone 14 Pro is the new mid-range member in Apple’s advanced lineup of phones. It brings everything that the most expensive model of the brand offers, but in a more compact body. Does that just change between the two? Is this the one that delivers the best value for money in the family? We started with the design that finally changed after so many years. As seen on the Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro also debuts a new type of pill-shaped notch. The novelty was called Dynamic Island and not only serves to accommodate the front camera and Face ID sensor, but also interacts with the system and applications. The rear, on the other hand, remains the same as its predecessor; only debuts the color purple. The iPhone 14 Pro’s 6.1-inch display has a lot in common with its predecessor’s display. The novelty is that it is now of the LTPO type and can reduce the speed to up to 1 Hz, which finally allows the Apple cell phone to have the Always-on display feature to keep the screen on without consuming the battery quickly. In terms of sound, there was no change and the iPhone continues with powerful and quality sound.

Unlike the cheaper models in the new lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset that brings a small leap in performance and makes it among the fastest we’ve tested. It also has excellent gaming performance and runs everything at maximum quality with great fluidity. The battery grew, but the autonomy ended up regressing, even though the new hardware is more advanced. The fault could be with the Always-on display which is enabled by default. If you don’t mind having the screen always on, we recommend disabling the feature so that the battery lasts longer. Charging time is still long and takes more than an hour and a half to reach 100%. The iPhone 14 Pro features the same photographic set as the Pro Max and thus guarantees similar quality in photos and videos. There is a good evolution compared to the predecessor and we have sharper photos with better colors. The front has also evolved and now features advanced stabilization and autofocus, which not only makes it even better for selfies, it will be great for TikTok junkies. Is the iPhone 14 Pro worth buying or is it better to overpay for the Pro Max? With the small price difference, you will have a faster cell phone, with better autonomy, a little more powerful sound and that heats up less in games. Either way, the two have a lot in common and are great phones. To check all the details, just access the full analysis by the link below:

The iPhone 14 Pro was launched by Apple in Brazil in October 2022 at prices starting from BRL 9,499 in the 128 GB version and reaches up to BRL 14,499 to the most complete with 1 TB. Below you will find the best offers:

