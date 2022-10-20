Iran will send missiles and drones to Russia

support the 247

247 – Iran has promised to supply Russia with surface-to-ground missiles as well as more drones, two senior officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers.

A deal was struck on October 6, when Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow to speak with the Russian government about the handover. of weapons.

“The Russians have asked for more Iranian drones and ballistic missiles with greater precision, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missile family,” said one of the Iranian diplomats.

A Western official briefed on the matter confirmed it, saying that there was an agreement between Iran and Russia to provide ground-to-ground short-range ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.

One of the drones Iran has agreed to supply is the Shahed-136, a delta-wing weapon used as a “kamikaze” air-to-ground attack aircraft. It carries a small warhead that explodes on impact.

Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar are Iranian surface-to-ground short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at ranges between 300 km and 700 km (186 and 435 miles).

The Iranian diplomat rejected claims by Western officials that such transfers violate a 2015 UN Security Council resolution.

“Where they are being used is not the seller’s problem. We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means,” said the diplomat.

Ukraine has reported a series of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed baseless reports that Iran supplies drones and other weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, while the Kremlin on Tuesday denied that its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Asked whether Russia used Iranian drones in its campaign in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had no information about their use.

“Russian equipment with Russian nomenclature is used,” he said. “All other questions should be directed to the Ministry of Defence.”

