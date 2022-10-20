IZA says that he presented Viola Davis with cachaça in Brazil

IZA on the podcast “Who Can, Pod”. Photo: Playback/Youtube

IZA chose an unusual gift to honor Viola Davis’s first visit to Brazil, in September this year. In participation in “Quem Pode, Pod”, a podcast by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, the singer recalled meeting the star of “A Mulher Rei” at a meeting at Taís Araújo’s house, in Rio de Janeiro.

“All chic, all fragrant, all organized. I spoke to her as soon as I arrived. It was me, Icarus, Dandara, everyone in the corner looking at her and nudging each other”, she began by saying that she was very grateful for being her wife’s friend. by Lázaro Ramos.

However, IZA made the difference when her memory clashed with the more cultured tone of the other guests. “In the end, everyone gave her a gift. I was called a little at the last minute and I got a business from home that I really like”, he reported.

“I gave cachaça to Viola. I told her: ‘There’s lemon, honey and she said: ‘Po… I’m not even going to share it with my husband”, she added with a laugh.

“Very funny people saying: ‘This is a book. This is something that ‘the barefoot nuns and I don’t know what’ and I: ‘Viola! Oh! This is the ‘bug'”, he concluded.

end of marriage

In the same conversation, IZA came to speak about the end of her marriage to music producer Sérgio Santos, announced just over a week ago. She commented on the matter when asked about the short film of the EP “Three” having an excerpt inspired by the separation, as fans speculate. “It was a sad coincidence”, assured the artist.

The singer also praised her ex-husband and showed gratitude for the relationship. “I lived the happiest years of my life during my marriage. And there’s not much to say, you know? Even out of respect for Sérgio, who is a wonderful person, whom I admire a lot. It’s not just my life, it’s my him too,” he said. Click here to learn more.