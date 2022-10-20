Jessica Biel shares never-before-seen photo of vow renewal with Justin Timberlake | Vogue

Jessica Biel took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Justin Timberlake secretly renewed their wedding vows over the summer in Italy.

The actress, 40, and the singer, 41, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday (19) and both used their social media to exchange tributes and mark the occasion.

Jessica shared a series of photos of her and Justin together, including one from the vow renewal where she wore a voluminous white dress with a black bow by Giambattista Valli, the same brand that created her first wedding dress. Justin wore a cream linen suit paired with his famous hats.

“From our vow renewal this summer – in Italy where it all happened (and @giambattistavalliparis again),” she captioned the click shared on Stories.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run back honey. RUN BACK. I love you,” continued the singer’s wife.

Justin has also shared a series of cute photos of him and Jessica over the years, as well as two videos, including one recreating the romantic spaghetti scene from “Lady and the Tramp.”

“10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human being! Run back,” he wrote.

The couple’s relationship was marked by some turbulent moments. In 2019, Justin issued a public apology to Jessica, nearly two weeks after he was caught holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright. The incident happened on November 21 and the actor, who has been married to Jessica since 2012, was not wearing a wedding ring in the photos.

Justin and Jessica made their relationship public in 2007 and got married in 2012.