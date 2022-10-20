John Kent Harrison’s “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler” and the Nollywood Festival arrive at À LA CARTE this week – Jornal do Oeste

This Thursday, October 20, is full of news for lovers of the seventh art! On that date, the Nollywood Festival arrives with five Nigerian productions and two new feature films to Belas Artes À LA CARTE, among them “The Brave Heart of Irena Sendler” (2009) by director John Kent Harrison. The film was inspired by the biography of Irena Sendler, a Polish social worker who saved around 2,500 children during World War II. And for fans of comedy drama and the late Oscar winner for Best Actress, Judy Garland, we have “Born Yesterday” (1951) by director George Cukor.

From October 20th to November 2nd, the “Around the World – Nigerian International Nollywood Festival” will take place, considered a great reference in Nigerian cinema. The festival has 5 works produced in the last 5 years by the effervescent and super creative Nigerian film industry, including three feature films, one medium and one short film.

PREMIEREES OCTOBER 20

The Brave Heart by Irena Sendler (The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler)

USA, 2009, Biography, Drama, 80 min

Direction: John Kent Harrison

Cast: Anna Paquin, Goran Visnjic and Michelle Dockery

Synopsis: The story of Irena Sendler, a social worker who was part of the Polish resistance during World War II and was arrested by the Nazis for saving the lives of nearly 2,500 Jewish children by smuggling them out of the Warsaw ghetto.

Curiosities: Film based on the biography of Irena Sendler (1910-2008), a Polish social worker who misplaced approximately 2,500 Jewish children to save them from the Nazis during World War II. Using a false identity and posing as a nurse, Irena tricked guards at the entrance to the enclave where the Jewish population was kidnapped, and tried to convince parents of young children to allow her to hide them in a safe place. Irena Sendler was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

born yesterday (Born Yesterday)

USA, 1950, Comedy, Drama, 86 min, 10 years

Direction: George Cukor

Cast: Judy Garland, William Holden and Broderick Crawford

Synopsis: Harry Brock (Broderick Crawford) is a businessman who prospered trading scrap metal. He arrives in Washington with his lover, Emma “Billie” Dawn (Judy Holliday), a former chorus girl who has no idea what’s going on or is involved in her husband’s dealings. Harry fears that she talks too much bullshit while “negotiating” with politicians, so he hires a reporter, Paul Verrall (William Holden), to make her smart. But the teacher and the student fall in love and she learns to think on her own, causing unexpected problems for her boyfriend.

Curiosities: Nominated for the 1951 Oscars in five categories, including Best Picture and Best Director, the winner was Judy Holliday for Best Actress. The rough cut of the film came so close to perfection that producer Harry Cohn ordered it completed ahead of schedule to compete for the 1950 Oscar. Garson Kanin, author of the original play, revealed that Marilyn Monroe filmed an audition to star in this film in 1948. , before signing two big contracts, and those who saw it thought it was excellent, but the director of Columbia, Harry Cohn, didn’t bother to go to his projection room to watch.

Around the World Nollywood – Nigerian International Festival – 20 October to 2 November

All on Vibes

Nigeria, 2021, Drama, 80 min

Direction: Taiwo Egunjobi

Cast: Jide Kosoko, Tope Tedela and Molawa Davis

Synopsis: Set in present-day Ibadan, against the backdrop of a crippling university strike and a current of political unrest, three out-of-school teenagers – Abiola, Lamidi and Sade – deal with various existential crises about what is to come in their lives.

The list (The List)

Nigeria, 2020, Comedy, short film, 14 min

Direction: Goga Clay

Cast: Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Mike Afolarin and Riyo David

Synopsis: A group of high school boys in Nigeria run away from school to enjoy a day in the city. When they return, they are unexpectedly informed that they have joined the school’s disobedient list of students. So, they band together and decide to solve the mystery of who denounced them.

to Mary (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Nigeria, 2020, Drama, 75 min

Direction: Damilola And Orimogunje

Cast: Gabriel Afolayan, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and Dayo Akinbor

Synopsis: Derin undergoes a turbulent period during labor and later gives birth to her first baby, a girl named Maria. After that, she maintains herself alone and is unable to participate in the commemorative rites and care for the newborn. Not understanding her postpartum depression, Derin’s mother-in-law verbally insults her, saying she is not a good mother.

delivery boy (The Delivery Boy)

Nigeria, 2018, Drama, Thriller, 85 min

Direction: Adekunle Nodash Agejuyigbe

Cast: Ibrahim Jammal, Charles Etubiebi and Muyiwa Ayoola

Synopsis: A teenager with a dark plan and his new partner, a young prostitute, are forced to rely on each other to survive the night, as they search for answers to the terrible secrets that made them who they are.

Jungle Justice (Jungle Justice)

Nigeria/Ghana, 2019, thriller, short film, 30 min

Direction: Idowu Okeniyi

Cast: Kobina Amissah-Sam John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson and Peter Ritchie

Synopsis: Young Kofi lives in a seaside town in Ghana, James Town, with his mother and father. He finds himself in constant trouble that alters not only his character but also the lives of those around him. How far will those who love you go to keep you safe? And how far will he go before he really learns a lesson?

About A LA CARTE

O A LA CARTE is a movie streaming designed for those who really love cinema. Its catalog includes films from all corners of the world and from all eras: contemporary, classic, cult, works by great directors, super-awarded and especially those that deserve to be reviewed and that touch the hearts of cinephiles. In addition to the five new films that enter the catalog weekly, there is also the possibility of unit rental, which are the Super Releases. Other differentials are the film shows, such as the specials dedicated to French, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Swiss and North Macedonia cinematography, and the BBC Studios series. Among the works are the original version of “House of Cards”, the crime series “Maigret”, and the unpublished in Brazil “Os Bolenas: Escandalo de Família” and “Ashes to Ashes”.

Service:

Subscription plans with access to all movies in the catalog on 2 devices simultaneously.

Monthly subscription fee: R$ 9.90 | Annual subscription fee: BRL 108.90

Super Releases: With varying prices, the ‘super releases’ section features the films available on the menu for rent for 72 hours.

To register, access: www.belasartesalacarte.com.br and click SIGN.

Or go straight to the registration page:

https://www.belasartesalacarte.com.br/checkout/subscribe/signup

Apps available for Android, Android TV, iPhone, Apple TV and Roku. Download Fine Arts À LA CARTE on Google Play or App Store.

Petra Fine Arts/Larissa Reis