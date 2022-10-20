Journalist details Udinese’s proposal for jewelry and compares it with Luiz Henrique’s negotiation

Matheus Martins is very close to being sold by Fluminense. The negotiation between Tricolor and Udinese, from Italy, can be concluded at any time. The information comes from journalist Victor Lessa, from Rádio Globo. The reporter also brought details of the Italian club’s proposal and compared it with the negotiation of Luiz Henrique, sold to Real Betis, from Spain.

Before making the counter-proposal in the amount of 9 million euros, of which €7 million are fixed, for 85% of the athlete’s rights, according to Lessa, the board of Fluminense received a proposal earlier this week in the amount of 8 million euros. (approximately R$41 million). Payment would be made as follows:

– a fixed amount, which would be around 6 million euros (around R$30 million)

– bonuses in the range of 2 million euros (around R$10 million).

Contrary to what happened in the sale of Luiz Henrique to Spanish football, there is no target for bonuses that are unlikely to be reached, such as Udinese winning a Champions League, for example. The Italians know that Flu needs to sell the player due to the current financial situation. Even so, the expectation is that Udinese will accept the counter-proposal.