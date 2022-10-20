Julia Roberts says she would like to be in a superhero movie

Is it time for Julia Roberts to wear a cape?

Hollywood star, Julia Robertsrecently starred in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradiseits first alongside George Clooney. In an interview to publicize the feature, the actress revealed her interest in giving life to a comic book superhero.

During a conversation with Variety, a reporter suggested that Julia should one day play some heroine. The actress agreed with the idea, saying: “Wouldn’t that be amazing?”. Meanwhile, Clooney — who was at his side — added by replying: “We should make one – you and me!”.

George Clooney has already played the Batman in “Batman & Robin”in 1997. So, the heartthrob suggested that his friend should try the chance in a production of DC Comics, playing a new version of the Wonder Womancurrently lived by Gal Gadot.

Julia Roberts, however, has more experience with romantic films. In Ticket to Paradiseshe lives with George Clooney a divorced couple who travels to Bali to prevent his daughter – Kaitlyn Dever – marry without thinking through the consequences.

Could we one day see something like this with Clooney in the role of Bruce Wayne and Roberts as Diana Prince? Don’t forget to comment.

