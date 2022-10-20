Justin Timberlake declares himself to Jessica Biel: “10 years is not enough” – Who

+



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel complete ten years of marriage this Wednesday (19). The singer published on his Instagram a sequence of romantic records with the actress, also making a statement to her on the commemorative date.

“10 years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much, beautiful human being!”, captioned Timberlake, who has two children with the artist. Silasof 7, and Phineasof almost 2 years.

Jessica revealed this year in an interview how she was proposed to. “We were in Montana on a property we owned at the time. We snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of winter. Waist-high snow. We were in head-to-toe snowboarding gear like hats, gloves, everything. We went to the property to see how the foundation was doing. Suddenly he knelt down and sank into the snow [risos]. Then he looked at me holding the ring. It was adorable and surprising and hilarious,” he recalled.

