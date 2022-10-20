‘King Car’: Sleepy sci-fi doesn’t embrace B-side or characters

Uno (Juliano Pedro Jr) is a boy who has the power to communicate with cars. He develops a special relationship with the car he was born into and which gives rise to his name, a taxi in his parents’ fleet. Years later, he and his iron friend try to help the residents of Caruaru – PE, the city where they live.

“Carro Rei”, directed by Renata Pinheiro, starts from science fiction to comment on the political and economic situation in Brazil, although its construction presents flaws in this way. The dystopian air predominates in the work from the beginning, even if this characteristic as a world construction is shaped little by little.

Fernando Lockett’s photography uses filters that enhance pastel tones, referring to an aesthetic of alternative sci-fi films, which, in the intention of providing a dialogue with the proposed narrative, flows into an obvious and limiting referential collection.

The film for the most part perishes from this situation – not fully embracing the B-side – and is lost between empty aesthetic experiments and heavy, over-mechanized dramaturgy. The critical tone that the script addresses results in doubts, but it is the most sincere aspect of the film. Manichaeism in relation to the “villainous politician”, for example, generates a perfect marriage with the absurd air that “Carro-Rei” proposes.

It is in the construction of the most human relationships that the narrative fails. Uno’s connection with his father, his connection with his friend and with the car itself evoke much more of a feeling of obligation in the story than of real interest in the characters. They are just a commentary within that universe. The point is that this universe alone is not enough to make an engaging film. Perhaps the only exception is Zé Macaco in a good performance by Matheus Nachtergaele, Uno’s eccentric uncle.

The work, in this way, finds itself halfway between developing an experience apart from its protagonists, while at the same time being reluctant to abandon them. At the end, the shock predicted by the particularities of “Carro Rei” does not arrive, the unfolding of the story becomes drowsy and completely predictable, even more so if we think of a premise based on a man who communicates with cars.