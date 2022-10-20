Laura Nolan, ex-Google, wants to end killer robots

Fully autonomous robots making the decision to hunt and kill someone are already a reality in 2022. We are not talking about humanoid machines like in the movie “The Terminator”, but about drones equipped with facial recognition cameras, weapons and advanced enough artificial intelligence for the robot to decide whether or not someone should die.

The use of autonomous weapons, however, worries many experts, who believe that machines are unreliable and therefore can make mistakes. And, in this case, mistakes that could mean the death of innocent civilians.

That’s why the Stop Killer Robots campaign was created, which advocates for nations to regulate or prohibit the use of autonomous technology in war scenarios.

One of the main voices of the campaign is Laura Nolan, an engineer who worked for years at Google until she was cast in Project Maven, an initiative the company has in partnership with the Pentagon, which used artificial intelligence to analyze drone images. Nolan understood the danger, left Google, and has since been warning about the risks of combining artificial intelligence and warfare. Check out the exclusive interview by Nolan for tilt:

Are there already examples of the use of autonomous weapons in wars?

Laura Nolan, Former Google Engineer Image: Reproduction

Laura Nolan: Yup. One of them is a weapon called the Harpy, which is made by an Israeli company called IAI. It’s a sort of drone-missile mix, designed to find enemy radars, go after them and destroy them. It is a lower risk autonomous weapon because it is relatively unlikely to attack non-military targets.

But there is another, more worrying one, called Kargu-2. It is made by a Turkish company called STM and is more like these filming drones. It weighs around 15 kg and can withstand up to 1 kg of load.

It worries us because it appears to be designed to hunt and kill human beings. Since it’s small, it’s not something you’d use to attack an airbase or a missile. And it has facial recognition technology, which endorses this possible use against humans.

There are UN reports that the Kargu was possibly used in Libya in March 2020. [O relatório não confirma se o equipamento foi usado contra pessoas].

But we don’t know much about where and when autonomous weapons are being used. It is possible to buy something and modify the software so that it becomes standalone. It is possible that small countries are doing this without us knowing.

Which countries are most advanced in developing autonomous weapons?

Laura Nolan: I’ve already mentioned a few, like Turkey (with Kargu-2) and Israel (with Harpy). But it is safe to say that virtually all militarily advanced countries are doing at least research in this area.

What draws your attention to this problem?

Laura Nolan: One of the aspects that concerns me most is the unpredictability of this technology.

These systems have machine learning techniques [ou machine learning, em inglês]. Not all robots apply it, but most use it to make decisions, whether it’s recognizing specific individuals or behavior patterns to target people.

Machine learning is always unpredictable due to the nature of statistics. It tends to work well with the data it was trained on, but the real world is much more complex.

The case of self-driving cars shows how, even when you provide a huge amount of training, data and experience to software, it tends to do poorly at anything that is a little different than what it has seen before.

Machines do stupid things because they do exactly what we tell them to do. And we cannot predict every situation.

Especially in a war scenario…

Laura Nolan: I’m very worried precisely because I’ve worked my entire career with software. I had a very strong focus on automating tasks and I saw things like this with my own eyes.

It’s not that the systems are necessarily wrong. You often have a situation where they work, but not the way you expect.

We have human biases. We are very good at choosing the right actions in different scenarios and understanding the context around us. We are much more flexible. And we expect machines to be like us, but they’re not.

There are those who argue that the use of autonomous weapons could reduce the bloodshed, in a potential conflict only of machines against machines. What would you say to them?

Laura Nolan: In a war, we don’t see opposing sides just attacking each other. People are and always will be targets in wars. It’s very optimistic to think of two countries doing battles only with robots, like on TV. That does not exist.

What we will see will be robots used to attack human armies or to attack areas where people are not prepared.

Just look at drones in the last 20 years. We didn’t have drone battles against drones, but rather drones operating in urban contexts and attacking people.

It is worth noting that Stop Killer Robots recognizes some uses for autonomous weapons, which do not always go against the objectives of International Humanitarian Law. They could be used in an uninhabited area, for example. Perhaps on the high seas or in the desert, but these situations are very rare.

And if we start allowing robots to make their own decisions, it’s almost certain that we’ll see civilians as victims at some point.

Also, there is a problem to test these technologies in real scenarios, right?

Laura Nolan: Testing is not the answer. There are several scenarios where they would need to be tested to avoid making mistakes. But there are time and money limits. You wouldn’t be able to evaluate in every possible scenario. It is a problem that would never be solved.

This is what we see with self-driving cars. And driving is a much simpler activity than selecting a target in a war.

And what has the Stop Killer Robots campaign accomplished? How is the international discussion going?

Laura Nolan: We don’t necessarily want to ban all autonomous weapons. Things like air defense shields can be used. We want to ban the most dangerous use that threatens people or vehicles.

The other types must be regulated so that they are less harmful to civilians. We must create best usage practices to ensure they do not provide risks.

There has been some progress, discussions at the UN, but obviously, we still haven’t managed to ban anything.

This is largely because certain powerful nations are blocking attempts at regulation. Russia is one of these countries; but others, like the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, have not been cooperating.

Brazil is one of the countries that has already positioned itself in favor of regulating and banning autonomous weapons.