Learn to share your Nubank credit with someone else

O Nubank recently announced the release of a novelty awaited by many users. we are talking about credit card addl, which can be requested by a holder of the purple one to share the purchasing power he has.

The new shared card function allows the person to share the limit released in the tool with someone. In this format, each user uses their own credit card for purchases. This, it is worth noting, is the only alternative to having more than one physical Nubank card.

For individual use, the fintech provides the option of virtual card, in which versions of the main card can be generated with just a few clicks in the application. See below how the additional card service works and how to request it in a simple way!

How does Nubank credit sharing work?

Basically, sharing credit card by Nubank generates an additional card from the holder purple. In this case, the person responsible for the main version assumes responsibility for paying the invoice and expenses of the other, even if it is issued with the name of the invited person.

Given the function of dividing the credit, the limit of the account of the holder also ends up being reduced to the detriment of the additional version. The shared tool only exists in the physical version and in the credit option. All notifications will only be visible to the account holder, that is, the person responsible for paying the invoice.

How to share Nubank credit card with someone else

the step by step of how to apply for an additional Nubank credit card is done as follows: