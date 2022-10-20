LeBron James criticizes Lakers roster building after debut

the season of Los Angeles Lakers, certainly, did not start there very well. The Californians, after all, hit just ten of 40 three-pointers in the defeat against Golden State Warriors. Eight athletes attempted more than two long-distance shots, but only two of them converted more than one attempt. For LeBron Jamesthe debut exposed an inconvenient truth about the Lakers roster.

“We create good free throws, but it could be that opponents are simply giving up these opportunities. To be honest, in short, we don’t have a team built with great kickers. That’s the truth. I will not sit here criticizing our group, but it is a fact that we cannot ignore”, evaluated the ace, after the setback by 123 to 109.

The 38-year-old winger, however, doesn’t want his teammates to stop shooting. Changing this narrative, in the end, depends on baskets. “If we have an opportunity to shoot, then we have to take advantage of it. We cannot refuse, of course. But we’re not going to come here and pretend that this squad has a bunch of athletes who kick 40% for career three points,” he explained.

The star had one of his usual great performances, but at the same time he was part of the aiming problem. It was 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while making just three of ten long-range shots.

The pitches, however, weren’t the Angelinos’ only problem on the night. The Lakers’ debut was also marked by the 21 wastes of possessions committed by LeBron and the rest of the roster. were more turnovers, for example, than faults committed (18). Those mistakes, as a result, earned the Warriors 27 points – several of them even on easy counterattacks.

“When you hit or miss a shot, make an attack mistake, you have to have a short memory. Play the next possession, simply, as best you can. That’s something that needs to be on our minds not just against Golden State, but against any team this season.” darvin ham. It was the former player’s debut as head coach in the NBA.

The Lakers even managed to stay competitive in the first half, but things went awry in the third period. The Warriors won the partial by 32 to 19. “This quarter has always been the hallmark of this team, because it is when they make the transition to this ‘strength’ that we know. You need to be ready, then, for this moment in the game. And, to sum it up, we weren’t,” lamented LeBron.

