Liz Truss loses second minister in less than a week and worsens confidence crisis

Suella Braverman, Minister of the Interior, presented her resignation this Wednesday, 19, alleging ‘technical infraction’

JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP

Liz Truss has already lost two ministers and faces a crisis of confidence in six weeks in power



In less than two months in office as British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has already lost two ministers and faces a crisis of confidence. This Wednesday, the 19th, Suella Braverman, Minister of the Interior, resigned from her post, claiming, as a reason for her dismissal, to have used her personal email account to send an official document to a colleague, an “error” and a “technical infraction”, for which she said she accepted responsibility. “I resign,” the former minister wrote in the letter. Braverman said she was still “seriously” concerned about the government’s policies. “Pretending we didn’t make mistakes, acting like no one can see that we made those mistakes, and hoping things will magically turn out well is not serious policy,” she added. Grant Shapps, the former transport minister, was newly appointed hours later as Minister of the Interior.

After six weeks in power, Truss faces widespread criticism for not stepping down after forcing his then finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, to take the blame for a budget proposal that created an economic tsunami in the country. Rejected by public opinion and questioned within her own party, the Conservative leader declared, on Wednesday, in an appearance in the British Parliament that she intends to remain in office. Until now, his silence had only been broken by an interview with the BBC network. Truss’ crisis began in late September, when his then finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, presented a package of economic measures with significant tax cuts and a colossal boost to energy bills – two issues that raised fears of a runaway Public spending. This movement caused the pound to fall to historic levels, and interest on loans to families and companies became more expensive. The Bank of England had to intervene to prevent the situation from degenerating into a financial crisis.

A YouGov survey shows that only one in ten Britons and one in five Conservative Party voters is in favor of Truss. Among party members, 55% think she should resign, while 38% prefer her to remain in office. Two years before the next parliamentary elections, the Labor opposition stands out against the Conservatives in the polls. Five deputies from his party have already publicly called on Truss to step down. With the lack of a clear successor, conservatives have reservations about embarking on a new and exhausting process to nominate a leader. They look for a consensus on a person, but they seem far from finding it. Truss took over on 6 September as British prime minister after Boris Johnson resigned from office in early July due to a series of scandals that shook his government and several of his ministers resigned.

*With information from AFP