Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister after 45 days

The former prime minister announced that a vote to define his replacement will take place until next week.

ISABEL INFANTES / AFP

Majority of Britons reject Liz Truss in just one month of government



the prime minister of UK Liz Truss announced his resignation from office. The announcement was made on Thursday, 20, 45 days after she took office on September 6. As a result, she became the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. Shortly after announcing her resignation, Truss confirmed that a vote to replace her will take place within a week. Outside her office, Tuss said she recognized that she would not be able to keep her promises and that, as a result, she resigned as leader of the Conservative Party. “I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. Therefore, I spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said. “This morning I met the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed next week. This will ensure that we stay on track to deliver on our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

Truss replaced Boris Johnson at the helm of the country, but had come under strong pressure to resign. The reason was an economic plan that revolted the financial market and his party. Among the proposals was a broad tax cut in the country and a billion-dollar loan to cover the gaps in public accounts. The proposal was not well received in the country, which is experiencing the worst inflation in the last 40 years, with the rate exceeding 10%. Earlier, the government denied rumors that Truss would leave the government before the plan was implemented on 31 October. Over the last week, the crisis in his government has worsened, with two ministers leaving the government, including one of those responsible for the plan.