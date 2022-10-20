Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

Liz Truss resigned today as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after a serious crisis of confidence gripped her term. She took over the post 45 days ago. According to Truss, there will be a selection process to define who will be the new prime minister.

The Conservative Party leader announced her decision to King Charles III, as well as Graham Brady, head of the committee that will choose her successor. She will remain in office until the new name is announced.

truss becomes, in this way, the prime minister with the fastest passage through downing Street.

In the speech, she was brief: she stated that she could no longer go ahead with the plans outlined for her at the time of her election, when she was chosen to replace Boris Johnson.

The prime minister said that this is a time of great “economic and international instability”.

Today’s speech had mention of Putin. The prime minister said she took her job with “a vision of a tax-cut, high-growth economy that would take advantage of Brexit freedoms.”

Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our entire continent, and our country was long held back by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change that.

However, the tone changed afterwards.

I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. Therefore, I have spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigned as leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met the Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we stand in the name of our fiscal plans, economic stability and the national security of our country. I will remain prime minister until a successor is chosen,” he said.

20.Oct.22 – Liz Truss announces her resignation in front of 10 Downing Street in London Image: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

What caused the crisis? Truss won the race to replace Boris Johnson with a platform of big tax cuts to spur growth. She also promised to spend billions on subsidies to energy bills, which have risen by more than 300% in the last two years. The country, like others, is facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the effects of the pandemic.

But the absence of any details on how the cuts would be financed sent markets into a meltdown. The finance minister was eventually fired.

Last week, the new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, reversed all the changes announced by the prime minister, deepening the crisis in the government, but signaling “peace” to the financial market. Among the key decisions is that helping families pay energy bills will be limited to six months, instead of the two years promised by Truss and the former minister.

Hunt will detail, on October 31, how the Executive intends to reduce debt in the medium term, another opportunity to calm the markets and try to recover the economic direction.

Prior to today’s resignation announcement, Truss showed no signs of stepping down. “I’m here because I was elected to work for this country,” she said. “And that’s what I’m determined to do,” she declared at a legislative session.

With Truss imminent, it is unclear whether the economic plan outlined by her team will be maintained, despite a promise made during her resignation speech that she would maintain “economic stability” while the country waits for a new prime minister.

What happens now? The processes for choosing a new leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore a new prime minister, are still uncertain.

Originally, the transition takes place in weeks, with candidates for office running against each other and being voted on in stages by the elected Conservatives. The last phase foresees the participation of all members of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

The transition, however, can be faster. Theresa May, for example, succeeded David Cameron in 2016 — after the Brexit referendum — after all her opponents withdrew and agreed to her name.

*With information from AFP