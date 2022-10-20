Machado, from Cruzeiro, apologizes for fury after expulsion: ‘I was a kid’

photo: Cruise / Publicity Midfielder Filipe Machado during Cruzeiro’s defeat to Guarani, in Serie B

Cruzeiro’s midfielder, Filipe Machado apologized for an attack of fury after receiving a red card in the 1-0 defeat to Guarani, this Tuesday (18), for the 36th round of Serie B. Upon being sent off, the player punched and broke the cover of the bank where employees of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) were located, in Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

“I come here to apologize, first of all, to my teammates, committee and club employees for the unhappy attitude I had yesterday. I am a very energetic guy and I live the game intensely, but yesterday I ended up crossing the line. on the field, I try to leave my soul in every split ball, because that’s what I bring the best into my home, my family and the people who help us on a daily basis. Reactions are consequences of actions within the game that, sometimes there’s no way to control it, how to get excited and gesticulate in a complaint. But, after the card, I had a kid’s attitude and ended up harming the team, and could even harm the club. It’s something I need to evolve and I’ll try to improve each time more to help everyone”published the steering wheel on social media.

the expulsion

Machado received the yellow card in the 34th minute of the first stage for a complaint, shortly after the expulsion of his teammate, Daniel Júnior. Just two minutes later, the Cruzeiro midfielder fouled Giovanni Augusto and received another warning, followed by the expulsion.

The sequence of red cards for Cruzeiro athletes left shirt 23 very angry. On leaving the field, Machado was furious and argued with Ronei Candido Alves (MG), the fourth referee of the match. Afterwards, the player went to the locker room, but returned and punched the structure of the central bank, where the FMF and CBF employees were.

In the SporTV broadcast, it is possible to see that a man stormed out towards Machado after the athlete punched the bench cover. Soon after, a member of the FMF showed the structure damaged by Machado’s actions.