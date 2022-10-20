Man is hit by propeller on rented plane to go to dinner and dies

A 21-year-old man has died after being hit by the propeller of a plane he rented for a romantic dinner in Georgia. Sani Aliyu was hit twice on the head at Statesboro-Bulloch airport, according to local newspaper The Macon Telegraph.

Sani rented a Cessna plane for a young woman on a date on Sunday (16). Upon returning to the airport, the boy walked towards the rear of the aircraft, ignoring security alerts.

“The young woman and student got off the plane and walked towards the front of the plane. As he approached, the propeller hit him,” Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said. The victim died instantly.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the causes of the accident, along with the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States.

Officials at the University of Georgia confirmed that Aliyu was in his second year of Business Administration. Vice President Aileen C. Dowell lamented the tragic incident.

“I have already reached out to his family and faculty and have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university may provide,” Dowell said in a statement.